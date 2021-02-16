Details Emerge From Trevor Lawrence’s Shoulder Surgery

Former Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday.

The surgery was aimed at repairing a torn labrum in Lawrence’s left shoulder. He reportedly suffered the injury early in during college football’s 2020 season.

Lawrence opted to undergo surgery now, rather than waiting until closer to or after the 2021 NFL Draft. Why? The top quarterback prospect wants to be 100 percent ahead of his first NFL training camp.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Lawrence’s Tuesday surgery went “great.” He’s on track to be ready for training camp later this year.

Surgery on Trevor Lawrence's left (non-throwing) shoulder just finished and “went great,” source said. Doctors expect Lawrence — the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick — to be 100% for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2021

Trevor Lawrence can now solely focus on recovery over these next few months. After all, he still about two months until he finds out which team he’ll start his NFL career with. All reports indicate it’ll be the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is entering a new era this year. The organization hired Urban Meyer as its new head coach. Meyer, often deemed a quarterback whisperer, has one priority this off-season: find a franchise quarterback. The Jaguars won’t have to look too hard to find one.

Jacksonville will select first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Drafting Lawrence is a no-brainer. The former Clemson star was phenomenal throughout his collegiate career and is the perfect centerpiece for any NFL franchise. Barring an unforeseen series of events, Lawrence will be a Jaguar in just a few months.

With Meyer and Lawrence leading the way, the Jaguars may become a legitimate contender in the AFC within a couple of years.