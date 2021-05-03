Details Of Trevor Lawrence’s Rookie Contract With The Jaguars

Now that he’s officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence will be counted on to be the franchise’s star for years to come. But with those expectations comes a sizeable paycheck for his services.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the value for Lawrence’s rookie contract has already been determined. Per the report, he will be getting a four-year deal with a team fifth-year option worth $36.79 million.

That deal will include a signing bonus of $24.12 million. Given the outrageous price tag of even the most average quarterbacks these days, that may be a bargain if Lawrence has the goods.

Lawrence has yet to sign his rookie deal, but there won’t be a whole lot of room for negotiation under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The value of Lawrence’s fifth-year option will be determined by his accomplishments between now and the end of his third NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent almost their entire franchise existence trying to get a bonafide franchise quarterback. They invested heavily in the likes of Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles and Nick Foles trying to find one.

But they’re all-in on Lawrence now, who had a remarkable college career and is the highest-rated QB prospect in years. They’re going to do everything possible to ensure he can be what all of his predecessors weren’t.

The Jaguars have built their team to put Lawrence in the best position to succeed. All that remains is for him to prove every Sunday that he was worth the hype.

