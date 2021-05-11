Dez Bryant Gives Honest Reaction To Tim Tebow News

Not everyone is excited about Tim Tebow getting another NFL opportunity. Dez Bryant voiced his concerns about the news.

Earlier today, Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first-round quarterback will get a chance to prove himself and potentially make the team as a tight end.

It’s been a while since Tebow last played in an NFL regular season game, nine years to be exact. He was last in a training camp in 2015.

It seems like Bryant is unhappy about Tebow being able to get another shot after being so far removed from the game for so long.

“So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me,” Bryant tweeted tonight.

Dez would post another message shortly after that one, addressing some of the negative feedback he had gotten.

It does seem crazy that Tebow is back in the NFL, at least for now, considering he’s been totally away from football for a while. However, he signed on with his former college head coach Urban Meyer, which is really the main reason he’s getting this chance.

If Urban never took an NFL job this offseason, it is doubtful that any other team would have even looked at Tebow in any way.