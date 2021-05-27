Dick Vitale Has Blunt Message For Tim Tebow’s Critics

Ever since Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2007 Heisman winner’s critics have come out in full force. Dick Vitale isn’t one of them.

Sure, Tebow hasn’t played professional football for a long time. He’s also 33 years old and is attempting to transition from playing quarterback to tight end. Regardless, Vitale doesn’t see it wise to “bet against” Tebow.

“A message to all ⁦@TimTebow’s critics / don’t bet against him ! @jaguars This guy has a chip on his shoulder & that makes him dangerous,” Vitale said on Twitter. “Love those that don’t believe in CAN’T.”

Now that he’s officially part of the 90-man unit with the Jaguars, Tebow’s next major hurdle will be making Jacksonville’s official 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

The one thing Tim Tebow has going for him is his connection to Urban Meyer. The two share an impenetrable relationship, and it could be what helps Tebow make the 53-man roster.

Meyer loves gadget players. He utilized plenty of them during his days as Ohio State’s head coach. Recent reports suggest Meyer is planning on utilizing Tebow in a Taysom Hill-like role this upcoming season.

Hill has played all over the field during his career with the New Orleans Saints. It’s worth noting Hill is a more impressive athlete than Tebow, but that isn’t taking away from what Tebow brings to the table.

If there’s any coach that can get the most out of Tebow, it’s Meyer.