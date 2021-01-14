Dick Vitale Weighs In On Urban Meyer’s NFL Move

You can add Dick Vitale to the list of people weighing in on the news of the Jacksonville Jaguars being on the verge of hiring Urban Meyer.

Meyer’s credentials at the college level speak for themselves, but he’s never worked in the NFL at all, not even as an assistant. That doesn’t matter much to Vitale, who stated on Twitter this afternoon that he expects Meyer to be successful in Jacksonville.

Also, it seems like Dickie V is banking on the Jaguars drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as expected and not pulling any surprises with the No. 1 overall pick.

“[Urban Meyer] is a WINNER/stock going uptown add a Coach that has won everywhere he has been & a QB –ala [Trevor Lawrence],” Vitale wrote. “Yes u have a major scoop if he doesn’t wear a Jaguars uniform next season in the NFL.”

.@CoachUrbanMeyer⁩ is a WINNER/ stock going uptown when u add a Coach that has won everywhere he has been & a QB – ala ⁦@Trevorlawrencee⁩ . Yes u have a major scoop if he doesn’t wear a ⁦@Jaguars⁩ uniform next season in the ⁦@NFL⁩ https://t.co/MbnANHKoHr — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 14, 2021

Already, we’re seeing reports of possible targets for Meyer’s coaching staff in Jacksonville. He’ll need to put together a strong supporting cast in order to get the Jaguars turned around.

As of this afternoon, Meyer has arrived in Jacksonville. All we’re waiting for is an official announcement from the team.

It doesn’t look like it will be too long now.