The 2020 season was one to forget for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they finished with a 1-15 record. Better days are ahead for the franchise though, especially now that Trevor Lawrence is on the roster.

Lawrence will be facing a lot of pressure this fall since he’s one of the best prospects we’ve seen in a long time. Things could change at any given moment, but it sounds like he’s already making a strong impression on his teammates this summer.

Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark spoke to NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz this week about the team’s outlook for the 2021 season.

It’s apparent that Chark likes what he’s seeing from Lawrence and the Jaguars’ passing attack.

“We take a lot of responsibility and accountability when it comes to the passing game,” Chark said, via NFL.com. “Marvin coming in, [he’s] a dynamic player. Laviska being young and so dynamic, me still trying to reach new heights. I think we have a lot to prove but I think it’s gonna come together real smooth. And definitely being able to have Trevor back there, it’s crazy how that he’s so young and so talented. So, the sky is the limit, really, with us right now. We don’t know how great we can be but we know we can be great, for sure.”

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: "We’re gonna shock a lot of people"https://t.co/Yg0HoGADUM pic.twitter.com/eKiifTXPPx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 3, 2021

Chark believes the Jaguars are going to “shock a lot of people” this fall.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, however, isn’t ready to boast about his offense just yet. He told reporters last week that Lawrence isn’t ready yet, but he thinks that could change with training camp just a few weeks away.

The Jaguars will begin the 2021 season on the road against the Houston Texans.