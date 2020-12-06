Doug Marrone Announces Decision On Jaguars’ Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a near-upset of the Minnesota Vikings today, only to lose in overtime. It was a shaky performance from QB Mike Glennon, leading head coach Doug Marrone to make an announcement on the starter for Week 14.

Speaking to the media after the 27-24 loss, Marrone announced that Glennon will get the start against the Titans. He would not commit to naming him the starter for the rest of the season though.

Glennon went 28 of 42 for 280 yards and a touchdown. But he also turned the ball over three times.

Luckily for the Jaguars, Glennon was able to overcome his early mistakes to tie the game up with 1:08 in the game, forcing overtime. Unfortunately, a second interception in overtime led to a Vikings game-winning field goal.

The Jaguars’ next two games will be against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. On paper, those seem like immediate L’s for Jacksonville.

They might be able to beat the Chicago Bears – Glennon’s team in 2017 – in Week 16 if the Bears collapse like they did against the Lions today. Jacksonville also got their first and only win of the season against the Colts – who they play in Week 17.

Doug Marrone will need to make the right decision at QB down the stretch. He’s already on the hot seat and this decision may be the one that determines his fate.

Will the Jaguars win another game this season?