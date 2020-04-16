Doug Marrone Comments On Jaguars’ QB Situation

It doesn’t look like Minshew Mania is going to end in Jacksonville anytime soon. Head coach Doug Marrone is all in on Gardner Minshew ahead of the 2020 season.

Minshew exploded onto the national scene last season, quickly becoming a household name in Jacksonville. The beloved Jaguars quarterback started 12 games for the team in 2019, throwing for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions.

Despite Minshew’s impressive play, there was some speculation the Jaguars would select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Marrone has put those rumors to rest.

Jacksonville is moving forward with Minshew. Of course, there’s still a possibility the Jaguars select a quarterback in the draft as insurance. But it’s pretty clear Minshew’s the guy, according to Marrone:

“Gardner Minshew’s our guy and I’m excited about that,” Marrone said, via Pro Football Talk.

The Jaguars have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Utah State’s Jordan Love could be an option there.

But Jacksonville may instead look to add a receiver like former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb. That would add a much-needed offensive piece for Minshew to work with.

Either way, Minshew Mania will once again be returning in the 2020 season.