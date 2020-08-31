Doug Marrone Has Brutally Honest Comment On Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the surprising decision to release former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Leonard Fournette on Monday morning.

The fourth-year running back was released two weeks before the start of the regular season. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone appears to be cleaning house.

Jacksonville’s decision reportedly comes after weeks of trade attempts. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they were unable to find a trade partner for Fournette.

Marrone had a brutally honest comment on Fournette in regards to the failed trade talks. He did not hold back.

“We couldn’t get anything. A fifth, a sixth—anything,” Marrone told reporters on a Zoom call on Monday morning.

While we appreciate the honesty, it’s rare to see a head coach admit something like that about a player they just released. Clearly, there was some animosity between Fournette and the Jaguars’ franchise heading into the 2020 season.

Fournette will now look to sign with a new NFL team ahead of the 2020 season. The former LSU Tigers star has been a good running back at times and will likely get an opportunity to prove that again in 2020.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, could be all aboard the Trevor Lawrence train. The Clemson Tigers quarterback is trending on social media following Jacksonville’s latest decision.