Doug Pederson Has Clear Expectation For Russell Wilson

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in England.

Last week, the Broncos were without Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien started in his place.

Even though Wilson may not be at 100 percent, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expects the veteran quarterback to play this Sunday.

"I would anticipate personally that Russell plays," Pederson told reporters. "He’s such a great competitor and he doesn’t want to miss a game like this.

"At the same time, too, you’ve got to be smart as a staff and medical staff. You don’t want to risk further injury and setting him back and missing more games this season. But I fully anticipate Russell playing."

The Jaguars will most likely plan for Rypien as well.

After starting the season with a 2-1 record, the Jaguars have dropped the last four games. The good news for Jacksonville, however, is that trips to England usually work out well for the franchise.

It's certainly possible the Jaguars snap their four-game losing streak this Sunday against the Broncos.