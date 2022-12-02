Doug Pederson Has Promising Update On Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Despite some concern about his status for Week 13, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is on track to play this Sunday against the Lions.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Etienne is "good to go."

Etienne was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury.

Last Sunday, the Jaguars didn't really utilize Etienne against the Ravens because of this injury. JaMycal Hasty had a team-high 17 touches, recording 95 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Etienne is an undeniable talent for the Jaguars. In 11 games this season, he has 728 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

This season hasn't exactly been magical for the Jaguars, but they have an opportunity to build some momentum over the next few weeks.

A win over the Lions this Sunday would improve the Jaguars' record to 5-7. That would be a great start for Pederson's first year in Jacksonville.