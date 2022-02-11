Doug Pederson Reportedly Moving On From Another Urban Meyer Hire

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has wasted no time shaking up the coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Pederson let of of three coaches that were hired by Urban Meyer in 2021. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, offensive line coach George Warhop and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen were all dismissed from their roles with the Jaguars.

On Friday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network announced that Pederson is moving on from yet another coach who was on Meyer’s staff.

Pederson will not retain Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. He’ll pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

“Darrell Bevell, who operated as interim coach, OC for Jaguars last season, won’t be a part of Doug Pederson’s coaching staff and has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams and is instead going to pursue those opportunities, per league sources,” Wilson said.

It makes sense that Bevell is moving on from Jacksonville. The team has already hired a new offensive coordinator.

Press Taylor, the younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, will reunite with Pederson. He was Pederson’s quarterbacks coach back in Philadelphia.

Time will tell if Pederson made the right personnel decisions.