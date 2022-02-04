Doug Pederson Reportedly Interested In Hiring 2 Coaches

Doug Pederson is already looking at coaches to fill out his staff after getting the Jaguars head-coaching position on Thursday evening.

Pederson was named head coach after interviewing twice for the position in the last couple of weeks.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Pederson is expected to give Press Taylor consideration for a role on the staff. Taylor is currently a Colts offensive assistant under Frank Reich. Mike Caldwell is also expected to get consideration for Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator position.

Expect Doug Pederson to give Press Taylor (now a #Colts offensive assistant) consideration for a role with the #Jaguars and Mike Caldwell (#Buccaneers ILBs coach) as a candidate for defensive coordinator. Caldwell played and coached with Pederson with the #Eagles. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2022

After Caldwell was with the Eagles, he left for the Bucs to become their linebackers coach in 2018. This past season was his third season with the team.

This season was Press Taylor’s first with the Colts as an offensive assistant.

Pederson has been out of the game for a year after he was fired by the Eagles but is back for a new challenge. The Jaguars are in a massive rebuild and didn’t take any steps this past season under Urban Meyer.

They finished just 3-14 after Meyer was fired just 13 games into the season.

With the right staff around Pederson, there’s an opportunity for the Jaguars to really speed up their rebuild.