Doug Pederson Reportedly Moving On From 3 Urban Meyer Hires

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is already putting his mark on the team.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, he’s already let go of three coaches that were hired by Urban Meyer last year.

Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer has been dismissed, as has offensive line coach George Warhop and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Jaguars' new coach Doug Pederson has other staffing plans and is not retaining passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive line coach George Warhop in addition to special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, according to league sources @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2022

Since this is now Pederson’s team, it’s no surprise that he wants to make his own hires.

Pederson sent in a request to interview Pep Hamilton, but he was promoted to offensive coordinator by the Houston Texans. He’ll be running the offense while new head coach Lovie Smith likely runs the defense in H-Town.

Pederson spent a year away from coaching after he was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He won the Super Bowl with them in 2017 before leading them to the playoffs again in 2018 and 2019.

He’ll look to help develop Trevor Lawrence a lot more next season as his rookie year was very inconsistent.

With the right staff around him, the Jaguars rebuild could go faster than some may expect.