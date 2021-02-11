On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season. To the surprise of many, Urban Meyer added former Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle to his staff.

Doyle allegedly mistreated several players on the Hawkeyes on the basis of their race, leading to him getting dismissed by the school in the 2020 offseason.

Fast forward several months later, and Doyle now has a chance to be a part of an NFL coaching staff. That just isn’t sitting right with ESPN analyst Marcus Spears.

During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Live on ESPN, Spears put Meyer on blast for being “tone-deaf” in today’s era.

“How tone-deaf do you have to be to hire a guy in this time in this time in the country, in this league, with the things we’ve been dealing with,” Spears said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “Who gets that pass?”

Meyer has had controversial figures on his coaching staffs in the past, with Zach Smith being the most notable one in recent years.

It’s possible that Doyle changed his ways, but the things said about him in the past are truly disturbing.

“I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves,” former Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker said on Twitter when the allegations first came out. “As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time.”

We’ll find out if Doyle’s past will affect how players in the Jaguars’ locker room feel about him.