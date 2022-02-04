ESPN Analyst Sends Clear Message After Jaguars Hire Doug Pederson

ESPN’s Rob Ninkovich is high on the Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson to be their next head coach.

Pederson was hired on Thursday evening after taking a year off from coaching. Ninkovich appeared on Friday morning’s version of Get Up and spoke glowingly about Pederson being the right man for the job.

“I think that he is the right guy,” Ninkovich said. “I was just texting my buddy Chris Long and I said ‘What made Pederson so good?’ He said ‘He makes you want to play for him.’ If you have a coach that really can get the team to buy-in, and everybody is trying to play for that guy, then that’s the key to success, and he has that.”

Pederson spent five seasons with the Eagles and finished with a 42-37-1 record. He also led them to their first Super Bowl title during the 2017-18 season over the New England Patriots.

After that, Pederson led Philadelphia to the playoffs the next two seasons before he was fired in 2020 after a 4-11-1 season.

He’ll be taking over a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. He’ll also look to develop Trevor Lawrence after he struggled as a rookie.