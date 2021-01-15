The Jacksonville Jaguars found their head coach for the foreseeable future, hiring Urban Meyer on Thursday night. With the head coach officially on board, the front office has to find its franchise quarterback.

Right now, all signs point to Jacksonville using the No. 1 overall pick on Trevor Lawrence. After all, Meyer ranked the Clemson quarterback as the best player at his position back in June.

Even though Jacksonville is expected to make Lawrence its face of the franchise, ESPN analyst Bart Scott suggested an interesting scenario on Friday that would shake up the AFC South.

During an appearance on Get Up, Scott said the Jaguars should consider trading the top pick in the draft to the Texans for Deshaun Watson.

“I would strongly consider trading that pick and trying to get Deshaun Watson. I know it’s within the division, but I would try and get a veteran at that position,” Scott said. “It’s going to be hard going up against a division that has two teams in their winning window – Indianapolis and Tennessee.”

.@BartScott57 believes the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider trading the No. 1 overall pick for Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/FVcjYf2dNh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 15, 2021

This is a really interesting trade suggestion, but it probably won’t come to fruition. It’s very rare that division rivals engage in trades with each other, especially if it involves a superstar like Watson.

Houston would be foolish to ship out Watson this offseason. He’s coming off the best season of his career and should continue to grow as a passer. Jacksonville, meanwhile, would be ecstatic to have a potential-packed prospect like Lawrence on its roster.