ESPN Analyst Thinks Tim Tebow Decision Will “Eviscerate” Urban Meyer’s Credibility

Urban Meyer’s decision to potentially sign his former Florida QB and friend Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a controversial one to say the least. But one NFL analyst think it could be riskier than Meyer realizes.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Mike Tannenbaum declared that if Tebow makes the 53-man roster, it will hurt Meyer’s credibility. He feels that Meyer will have a tough time looking players in the eyes and telling them that how they play matters.

“If Tim Tebow is on the opening day roster it will eviscerate Urban Meyer’s credibility,” Tannenbaum said. “Decisions in the NFL are based on meritocracy… If that organization is based on relationships, they have no chance to win… If [Tim Tebow] makes this team, it’s just gonna really hurt Urban’s ability to stand up in front of the team and say ‘Hey, how you play matters.”

Tannenbaum may have some sour grapes when it comes to Tim Tebow though. As general manager of the New York Jets in 2012, he traded for Tebow, hoping that then-head coach Rex Ryan could make him a valued piece of a Super Bowl contender.

Instead, Tebow was barely used as the Jets were regularly laughed off the field en route to a 6-10 record. Tannenbaum was fired after the season.

It’s pretty clear that Tim Tebow will potentially have a spot on the roster based on his relationship with Urban Meyer. And Tannenbaum is right that we may question Meyer’s credibility if Tebow makes the roster after stinking it up in training camp.

But we’ll likely get a chance in preseason and camp to see whether Tebow is able to adapt to a new role. He hasn’t seen the field in over five years, so he’ll have a lot more work to do than most training camp participants.

Will Tim Tebow make the final 53-man roster for Urban Meyer?