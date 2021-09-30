ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Jaguars vs. Bengals

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features the last two No. 1 overall picks: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

While Burrow and Lawrence have a lot in common in terms of draft slot and the position they play, their teams are entering this game from opposite directions. The Bengals are 2-1, and with a win ensure themselves at least a tie for first place in the AFC North through the weekend.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is 0-3 and has lost 18 straight games dating back to last season, The Jaguars haven’t won since Week 1 of 2020 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The oddsmakers have installed the Bengals as favorites by more than a touchdown, and ESPN’s FPI also views Cincinnati as the team to beat tonight.

According to the latest ESPN computer prediction, the Bengals have a 69.2% chance of beating Jacksonville tonight.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Jaguars is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Hopefully, tonight’s game is like the first two Thursday night matchups of the season–Bucs vs. Cowboys and Giants vs. WFT–which both came down to last second field goals. Last week’s meeting between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans failed to provide much drama.