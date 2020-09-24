ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Dolphins-Jaguars Tonight

Two quarterbacks with outstanding facial hair will battle tonight, as Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins are set to take on Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami currently owns an 0-2 record, but its two losses came against legitimate contenders in Buffalo and New England. As for Jacksonville, Doug Marrone’s team was a play or two away from starting off the season 2-0 – although 1-1 isn’t too bad at all.

Unfortunately, neither team will be at full strength for tonight’s game. The Dolphins will be without star cornerback Byron Jones, whereas the Jaguars will have to find someone to replace Pro Bowl wideout DJ Chark.

Even though Minshew won’t have his top target for this Thursday night matchup, the odds are still in his favor. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Jaguars have a 53.0 percent chance of defeating the Dolphins tonight.

A win for Jacksonville would go a long way if it wants to remain in the hunt for an AFC South title.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Jaguars can continue having success on the ground. Last weekend, James Robinson and Laviska Shenault combined for 139 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Without Chark on the field tonight, Jacksonville is going to need a balanced attack on offense.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.