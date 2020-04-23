ESPN Insider Shares Latest On Leonard Fournette Trade

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is on the trading block. But there doesn’t appear to be much “movement” just yet.

Jacksonville is trying to trade Fournette at some point during the draft. There was some speculation the Jaguars could couple Fournette with their first-round pick as well. But it doesn’t appear that’ll be happening with the draft set to get going tonight.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports there’s been “zero movement”regarding a Fournette trade. Though, days two and three of the draft are expected to involve multiple trade scenarios, Fournette included.

“Heard from multiple execs that there’s been zero movement on a Leonard Fournette trade thus far,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “But many are expecting Friday to be busy with moves in general – with Day 1 in the books, teams have all day to figure out what they want.”

A lack of interest in Fournette comes as no surprise – especially on the day of the draft. Not to mention, a running back’s value has drastically declined over the past few seasons.

So while Fournette still adds plenty of value, teams may be more inclined to draft a running back than to trade for the Jaguars back.

It’ll be interesting to see if Fournette goes on the move this weekend.