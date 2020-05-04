ESPN Ranks NFL’s 5 Worst Teams Following The Draft

With the NFL Draft now over for more than a week, analysts have reassessed what the NFL’s best and worst teams look like heading into the next phase of the offseason.

The top teams largely remained on top with the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Packers, Saints and Seahawks all improving. But it’s the bottom five where things get interesting.

The latest ESPN power rankings place the Jacksonville Jaguars as the bottom team in the league heading into 2020. ESPN dropped them from 30th to 32nd after largely breaking even in terms of their pass rushers and not much else.

The Cincinnati Bengals saw some improvement from taking Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, but not enough to escape the bottom five. The rest of the list are the NFC teams with the worst records from last year.

Here are the five worst teams in the NFL, according to ESPN’s NFL power rankings:

28. Detroit Lions (previously: 29th)

29. New York Giants (previously: 28th)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 32nd)

31. Washington Redskins (previously: 31st)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 30th)

Ultimately it doesn’t look like the NFL Draft changed too much about how the analysts view the league hierarchy. Only a handful of teams moved at least two spots on the list, and none moved more than three.

Who do you think are the NFL’s best and worst teams heading into the summer?