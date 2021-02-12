Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Jaguars Social Media Post

The Jacksonville Jaguars are pretty much a lock to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — the franchise all but confirmed that suspicion on Friday morning.

At 10 a.m. E.T., Lawrence will hold his highly-anticipated pro day on the campus of Clemson University. Due to COVID-19 regulations, each NFL team is only allowed to bring three representatives to the event.

You better believe the Jaguars’ top dogs are showing out.

Head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer are all heading up to South Carolina this morning — and they did so in style.

Video from the Jaguars’ official Twitter account showed the newly-hired staff rolling up to the tarmac to board a private jet:

“Next Stop: Clemson, SC.”

NFL fans weren’t exactly shocked to see the team’s commitment to Lawrence. The superstar quarterback has been the consensus No. 1 QB prospect for years now.

Going to see Trevor Lawrence this morning is almost certainly just ceremonial. The Jacksonville front office and the rest of the NFL world has seen what the Clemson quarterback can do.

Through three years with the Tigers, Lawrence collected 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions on an accurate 66.6% passing percentage. At 6-foot-6, 220 lbs with the athletic ability to escape the pocket, the No. 1 QB has the prototype NFL frame. Lawrence has also often been praised for his mental fortitude under pressure and ability to lead a team.

The pro day will kick off at 10 a.m. E.T. and will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN2 and ACC Network.

