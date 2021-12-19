Ex-Jaguars Star Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Firing

Former Jaguars receiver Jimmy Smith is relieved that Urban Meyer has been fired, despite advocating for him to get the job last year.

Smith had a guest segment on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” on Friday and confirmed he now looks bad because of what has transpired with Meyer the last few weeks.

“I’m angry because I was a cheerleader for Urban Meyer and now I look like, you know, I got egg on my face,” Smith said.

Smith then touched on how he wouldn’t have a discussion with Meyer if he were able to.

“If I could have one? I don’t want no conversation. After seeing that video, I’m embarrassed. I mean, that’s bad,” Smith said.

Meyer was fired this past week due to the team’s 2-11 start and that there were many reports of problems within the organization.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo came forward with a story on Wednesday where he accused Meyer of kicking him in the leg during warmups.

There was also Tom Pelissero’s report from last Saturday that went into many other alleged incidents.

Overall, this is now a fresh start for the Jaguars.