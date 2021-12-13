Ex-Urban Meyer Assistant Coach Has Telling Admission

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, an unnamed former assistant cast doubt that Meyer used the word “losers” to his coaches. He said that while he does challenge coaches, he doesn’t talk in that manner.

“I saw the one comment, ‘You’re all losers’ — he’d never talk like that,” the assistant said. “It’s more, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ The biggest thing was to challenge coaches. He doesn’t blame players. But it’s very uncomfortable for coaches. He’ll go after you, he’ll ask why you’re doing drills a certain way, running meetings a certain way, and if you say, ‘That’s how I’ve always done it,’ he’ll tell you that’s the worst reason you can give. He’ll murder you for that. It’s uncomfortable. But I promise you he’s not coasting. Most coaches blame players in a situation like he’s in. He doesn’t.”

It’s certainly worth giving Meyer some benefit of the doubt for this specific instance. Dressing down a coaching staff the way he’s alleged to have done would be absolutely beyond the pale for any coach at any level.

Unfortunately for Urban Meyer, he still has some other big problems with the Jaguars beyond how he treats his staff. The team isn’t winning, isn’t showing much improvement, and has looked completely inept for large swaths of the season.

While that isn’t rare among first-time head coaches, the way the Jaguars have looked at times doesn’t bode well for Meyer’s future.

The Jaguars are 2-11 and tied for the worst record in the AFC. They have maybe two winnable games left on their schedule where they can show improvement.

Urban Meyer’s second offseason with the Jaguars could be his last if he doesn’t show progress quickly.