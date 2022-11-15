Florida Judge Rules On Lawsuit Against Urban Meyer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In May, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit against the team, alleging that Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment during his brief tenure.

Lambo's lawsuit alleged that Meter's actions "violated Florida civil, criminal, and employment law concerning assault, battery, and workplace violence in furtherance of an employer's interests."

The lawsuit also stated that Lambo's ability to sleep, practice and perform his duties at the high level were negatively impacted by Meyer.

Last week, a Florida state judge tossed Lambo's lawsuit against the Jaguars. The judge did, however, give Lambo leave to refile.

Lambo claims Meyer kicked him while he was stretching in warm-ups during the final week of the 2021 preseason.

Meyer allegedly told Lambo, "I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the f--- I want."

The Jaguars ultimately fired Meyer after 13 games. Lambo, meanwhile, has not played for Jacksonville since the 2021 season.