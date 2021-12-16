Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Bold Prediction

The Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville came to a screeching halt on Thursday when Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that the organization would be letting the first-year head coach go.

That’s left the rest of the football world to pick up the pieces.

Meyer’s brief, but eventful time with the Jaguars lasted just 13 games. On the field, Jacksonville went 2-11. Off the field, Meyer was embroiled in a number of controversies that broke his trust with the organization’s leadership and his own coaching staff.

Meyer arrived to the Jaguars as one of the most successful college coaches of his era, so many are wondering if he’ll try to bounce back with a job at the amateur level. However, ESPN host Paul Finebaum doesn’t think that any program will want to bring the 57-year-old head coach aboard after the way he conducted himself in Jacksonville.

“Anyone who wants to write a speculative piece today about ‘where will Urban end up?’ the answer is nowhere,” Finebaum said in an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max”. “This man is dead professionally and he did it to himself. You can talk about the most spectacular flameout in NFL or coaching history, but it was easily predictable.”

“This man is dead professionally.”@finebaum says that there is NO CHANCE that Urban Meyer coaches again. #KJM pic.twitter.com/GyDPd2BaAn — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) December 16, 2021

Finebaum is among a litany of media members who are blasting Meyer on Thursday, but none went as far as to say that the three-time FBS national champion was done in the coaching profession.

Many fans and media members on social media contested Finebaum’s claim, pointing out that Meyer has a proven track record of winning in college which will ultimately help him land a new gig.

I feel like this is an overreaction. Urban Meyer has won 3 national championships, and he only lost 9 games in 7 years at Ohio State. He'll hang back for some time, but if he wants another job in college, someone will offer him one. Winning is too important. https://t.co/aX3sg9T6Ml — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 16, 2021

Blueprint for Urban to get another job: 1. Negotiate buyout 2. Take a break for a few months 3. Sit down interview with 60 Minutes 4. Let other sports stuff happen and people will get distracted 5. Some mid major college will hire him, or an SEC school https://t.co/7OLxOmv2fc — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) December 16, 2021

No, he's not. He'll chill for a year or two (maybe), and some college – rumors will start immediately – will come with millions (tens or hundreds), and he'll be back. Winning is all that matters at Power 5 schools…#StartTheClock https://t.co/X6KcG3EmDh — Peter Groff (@petercgroff) December 16, 2021

Urban Meyer will have a job in 12 months. Meyer has always been this coach. The difference now is he's dealing with grown men. #jacksonville https://t.co/rrAC3ISqsY — Sarah Ramsingh (@SarahRamsingh) December 16, 2021

If Meyer is able to get back into the profession, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be on the sidelines next year. After the debacle that unfolded in Jacksonville over the last 12 months, he’d be wise to let things cool down before eyeing another coaching job.