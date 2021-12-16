The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Bold Prediction

Paul Finebaum looks on.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville came to a screeching halt on Thursday when Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that the organization would be letting the first-year head coach go.

That’s left the rest of the football world to pick up the pieces.

Meyer’s brief, but eventful time with the Jaguars lasted just 13 games. On the field, Jacksonville went 2-11. Off the field, Meyer was embroiled in a number of controversies that broke his trust with the organization’s leadership and his own coaching staff.

Meyer arrived to the Jaguars as one of the most successful college coaches of his era, so many are wondering if he’ll try to bounce back with a job at the amateur level. However, ESPN host Paul Finebaum doesn’t think that any program will want to bring the 57-year-old head coach aboard after the way he conducted himself in Jacksonville.

“Anyone who wants to write a speculative piece today about ‘where will Urban end up?’ the answer is nowhere,” Finebaum said in an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max”. “This man is dead professionally and he did it to himself. You can talk about the most spectacular flameout in NFL or coaching history, but it was easily predictable.”

Finebaum is among a litany of media members who are blasting Meyer on Thursday, but none went as far as to say that the three-time FBS national champion was done in the coaching profession.

Many fans and media members on social media contested Finebaum’s claim, pointing out that Meyer has a proven track record of winning in college which will ultimately help him land a new gig.

If Meyer is able to get back into the profession, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be on the sidelines next year. After the debacle that unfolded in Jacksonville over the last 12 months, he’d be wise to let things cool down before eyeing another coaching job.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.