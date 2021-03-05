Former All-Pro Offensive Lineman Reportedly On Trade Block

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports named two veteran offensive lineman who could be on the trade block.

La Canfora noted the New York Giants are trying to find a trade partner for offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. With that in mind, the Giants are doing their best to get rid of his bloated contract.

He’s not the only offensive lineman who could be on the move, though. La Canfora also mentioned Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell as a potential trade candidate.

The former All-Pro offensive lineman has been a stalwart for the Jaguars over the years, but it looks like his run with the team may be coming to an end.

Hearing Giants trying to move G Kevin Zeitler and Jags trying to move G Andrew Norwell but not likely, given their salary. Other teams anticipate them being released, when they would generate significant interest — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 5, 2021

Norwell signed a five-year, $66.5 million deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2018 season. He had just come off of an All-Pro season with the Carolina Panthers and cashed in in a big way.

Meanwhile, Kevin Zeitler found a nice payday from the Cleveland Browns before the 2017 season kicked off. He inked a five-year, $60 million deal with Cleveland before being traded ahead of the 2019 season.

While he’s been a solid contributor for the Giants, he hasn’t lived up to his hefty price tag. As a result, the Giants could decide to release him or re-work his contract if the team can’t work out a trade.

Will either one be back with their respective team next season?