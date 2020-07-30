Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin Recovering From Scary Bike Accident

Two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin is currently recovering from a bike accident that sent him to the hospital.

According to ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Coughlin suffered four fractured ribs, a slightly punctured his lung and needed stitches in his head after a bicycle accident last weekend in Jacksonville. Coughlin reportedly confirmed that injury to ESPN.

Per Coughlin, another man on a bike “came out of nowhere” and clipped the front of his bike. He said he felt aware of his surroundings and was blindsided by the other biker.

Coughlin initially went home before his family convinced him to go to the hospital, where he got X-Rays and a CT scan. Per the report, his recovery from the injury is expected to take four to six weeks.

Former Giants’ HC and Jags’ exec Tom Coughlin was hospitalized after a biking accident:https://t.co/0L2BGny0go — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

Coughlin was the first Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in the organization’s history. He went 68-60 from 1995 to 2002, leading them to his first of two AFC Championship Games in his second year at the helm.

But he found far greater success with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. From 2004 to 2015, Coughlin went 102-90, winning Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.

After being forced to resign following the 2015 season, he returned to Jacksonville as the VP of Football Operations. He oversaw their return to the AFC Championship Game in 2018.

But he was fired before the end of the 2019 season following controversy over player fines.

Get well soon, Tom!