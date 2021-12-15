Former Jaguars Player Accuses Urban Meyer Of Kicking Him

Earlier this week, a report from the NFL Network suggested Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coaches and players were fed up with Urban Meyer.

Unfortunately, that might not be the last of the bad news. On Wednesday afternoon, a former Jaguars player accused Urban Meyer of kicking him while they were on the practice field.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo said to the Tampa Bay Times. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambo accuses Meyer of kicking him! "Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f–king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f–k I want.’” https://t.co/5219L7XziB — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 15, 2021

It’s a truly troubling experience made worse by Meyer’s alleged response to being confronted about the abuse. According to Lambo, Meyer said he’s the head coach and would kick the player “whenever the f***” he wants.

“It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” Lambo said. “Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f–king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f–k I want.’”

Lambo was released by the Jaguars on October 19.

The allegations against Urban Meyer seem to be mounting. Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he wasn’t ready to move on from Meyer just yet.

However, if the allegations keep coming, it’ll be difficult to see him staying.