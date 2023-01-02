Former Jaguars Player Reportedly Found Dead At 38

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of Alltel Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts come into town to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9, 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 28-23. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri has died, according to reports.

Nwaneri, 38, was found unresponsive at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Ind. on Friday, according to the Journal & Courier.

Police say Nwaneri's wife found on the floor of the bedroom at 1 a.m. Friday morning. Preliminary autopsy results indicate a potential heart attack.

The Jaguars confirmed Nwaneri's passing on Twitter this afternoon.

A fifth-round pick out of Purdue in 2007, Nwaneri appeared in 104 games and made 92 starts with the Jaguars from 2007-13. He missed only one game in his final six seasons with the team.

"Uch was one of the coolest cats to ever occupy that locker room. Opinionated and so loveable. What a tragedy to be taken so young," said columnist Eugene Frenette.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nwaneri's family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.