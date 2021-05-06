Former Jaguars Star Responds To Tim Tebow Speculation

Last week, the NFL world was left speechless when it found out that Tim Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. An official move hasn’t been made yet, but the fact that he’s considering a comeback has caught our attention.

Tebow was a former first-round pick for the Denver Broncos, but he was quickly replaced for Peyton Manning. It’s hard to blame John Elway for making that move, and it worked out anyway since the franchise eventually won a Super Bowl with Manning under center.

Even though Tebow’s exit from Denver is way in the past, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor recently shared his thoughts on the way things were handled.

Taylor believes Tebow was never given a fair shot to be a quarterback in the NFL. He explained his stance on that subject during an appearance on the ‘All Things Covered’ podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

“I don’t think Tim got a complete fair shot in the NFL,” Taylor said, via CBS. “That’s because most of the coaches were saying, ‘We need the prototypical NFL quarterback.’ And he’s not that. That was just before the zone reads and the offenses changed up. And I think if Tim had been able to hold on long enough to have those offenses come to fruition, and develop them as they have been the past couple years, I think you would have saw a better quarterback.”

Judging by Taylor’s comments, he probably wouldn’t mind seeing Tebow on the Jaguars later this year.

Unfortunately for Tebow, his run at quarterback is over. That doesn’t mean his NFL career is though, especially now that he’s willing to play tight end.

For years, NFL fans have been begging to see Tebow in a role similar to Taysom Hill’s. Sure, the Florida legend doesn’t have the same speed as Hill, but he certainly has the strength.

Do you want to see Tim Tebow back in the NFL?