Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general.

You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.

Due to his age and lack of experience, Mangini just doesn’t think Tebow is going to be able to make the 53-man roster.

“Urban’s going through a learning curve with a lot of things…and this looks like one of those situations where he had a guy he likes and cares about and wanted to give an opportunity,” Mangini said, via 247Sports. “As he comes in, looks at him and realizes not just age but the transition to a different position and the other skill guys he has available. It’s just not going to work. “Maybe it works from a practice squad perspective, maybe he can keep him around in that way. Maybe he just wants the presence in the locker room and that becomes a practice squad type role, coaching in the locker type of thing. But it’s too late to make this transition and not enough to make it work.”

Urban Meyer, Tebow’s coach at Florida and now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, seemed to acknowledge the challenge the 33-year-old faces in trying to make the team at a position he’s never played.

“That’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL that you have 90 players [before training camp cuts,]” Meyer told USA Today recently.

“So to me, he’s one of 90. He’s a guy that’s — you know, what’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me it’s all the same. This is their livelihood. This is a job. This is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster’s gonna get cut or transition out of here — which, to me, that’s completely new. In college, you’ve got your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here.”

It should be noted that John Reid of the Florida Times Union also broached the idea of Tebow ultimately being stashed on the practice squad.

Heading into training camp next month, there are six tight ends still on Jaguars’ roster, including rookie draft pick Luke Farrell, free agent signing Chris Manhertz, second-year pro Tyler Davis and veteran James O’Shaughnessy.