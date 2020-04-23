There are always a few players who get traded during the NFL Draft, and 2020 is likely to be no exception.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, former NFL executive Gil Brandt noted two players who he deemed most likely to be traded either before or during the draft. His first was Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who has been on the trading block for some time now.

But Brandt also identified Kansas City Chiefs standout defensive tackle Chris Jones as a “sleeper” for trading. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones this offseason after he made the Pro Bowl in his contract year.

Jones is a dominating pass rushing defensive tackle who has 24.5 sacks in the past two seasons. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018 and followed that up with his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

But as with all high-profile players on the trading block, finding a team that has the compensation and the cap space for those players may be an obstacle.

Fournette is considered by many to be very overvalued, and Jones has an eight-figure salary for teams to deal with.

Whatever the Jaguars and Chiefs may get for their respective players may be a tough pill to swallow.

Will Leonard Fournette or Chris Jones get traded before or during the draft – if at all?