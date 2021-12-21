Former NFL GM Has Crazy Comparison For Jaguars’ Future Potential

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-12 and recently had to fire their head coach after less than one full season, but ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum sees great possibilities in their future.

Like, historically great. So great that we think Tannenbaum might need to be checked out by medical personnel at the Worldwide Leader to see if he is feeling okay.

On Get Up! this morning, Tannenbaum was one of the panelists discussing how attractive the opening in Jacksonville is after the dismissal of Urban Meyer. Tannenbaum called the opening “historically great” because of Trevor Lawrence’s cheap rookie contract the next couple of seasons.

After saying he would sign star wide receiver Davante Adams in free agency, Tannenbaum went on to say the situation in Jacksonville reminds him of when Steve Kerr became head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

“He had the foundation there, they made a couple of tweaks, and the rest is history,” Tannenbaum said. “This is a team that should be in the playoffs next year with a great young quarterback.”

.@RealTannenbaum says the Jags have a more attractive coaching opportunity than Chicago 😳 "This reminds me of when Steve Kerr went to the Warriors and he had the foundation there, they made a couple of tweaks, and the rest is history. They should be in the playoffs next year." pic.twitter.com/kNibwg207K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2021

Where do we even start here? The Warriors made the playoffs in Mark Jackson’s final season (2013-14), while the Jaguars are currently on pace to get the No. 1 pick again in 2022.

Sure, quick turnarounds are very possible in the NFL, but to compare the Jaguars to the Warriors, who were on the precipice of one of the great dynasties in NBA history before they hired Kerr, is absolutely insane.

Respect Tannenbaum’s passion and conviction, but this take is pretty wild.