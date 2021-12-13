Former NFL GM Reveals What He’s Heard About Urban Meyer

Things might get worse before they get better in Jacksonville.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi is reporting that Tom Pelissero’s report on Saturday is the tip of the iceberg for the Jaguars and all of their problems.

Lombardi is also reporting that a lot of the anger is being directed towards the offense as Meyer leaves the defense be.

Told by someone in the building, that @TomPelissero report is the tip of the iceberg, It's much worse than you can imagine. Most of the anger is directed towards the offense as Meyer leaves the defense alone. How can Khan keep him-Once you know it won't work, more time wont help — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 13, 2021

That Pelissero report went into how there’s tension building between players and Meyer as the Jaguars are now 2-11 through 13 games.

One of the bombshells in it was that Meyer called himself a winner and his assistant coaches losers while challenging those coaches to explain when they’ve ever won.

Meyer ended up denying that part of the report after Sunday’s loss to Tennessee, as well as the part where Marvin Jones left the facility due to Meyer’s public criticism of the receiver group.

Going back to the offense, the Jaguars have scored just 64 points since their bye week. That’s the fewest points they’ve had in any seven-game stretch in franchise history.

Trevor Lawrence has also been regressing on a weekly basis. His worst game of the season came against the Titans on Sunday when he had no touchdown passes and four interceptions.

It remains to be seen if owner Shad Khan will fire Meyer at the end of the season.