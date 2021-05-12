Over the past week, football fans reacted to the news that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is eyeing an NFL comeback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Not everyone loves the fact that Tebow is getting another chance.

Former Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson is among those who don’t think Tebow should be getting another chance.

“Oh, man, come on,” the Rams legend said via TMZ. “You know what I think about that. That’s bulls***. That’s bulls***. That’s how the NFL is. You know, it’s different for us. I’ll say that.”

Dickerson suggested things were different for Colin Kaepernick.

From the post:

“Of course [Kaepernick] is getting punished. He’s black. It’s a different league for us. It’s the truth and we know it. And I hate that because it’s wrong.”

Earlier this week, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said the team did not make a final decision on signing Tebow just yet.

“We have not signed Tim,” Meyer told Cris Collinsworth. “There’s a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there. And they came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’”

It seems like just a matter of time, though.