Former NFL Tight End’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Going Viral

The first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season haven’t exactly been kind to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer – who put himself in a bad situation.

Over the weekend, the Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars flew home to Jacksonville without Meyer.

On Thursday morning, former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett reeled off a heated thread on Twitter, calling out the head coach for his behavior. He suggested Meyer wanted to stay in Ohio to meet with women.

“Urban Meyer stayed in Ohio to see his old h***,” Bennett said. “Nobody wants to go to Ohio and stay to clear their minds especially after a Thursday night game. Hahaha. Coaches funny. Nobody believes that s***. He trying to tap in with his old h***.

Bennett wasn’t done there, though. He went on to say that Meyer should be suspended for what he did last week.

“Urban Meyer has never been held accountable for his actions,” Bennett said. “Florida or Ohio State and probably won’t be by the NFL. Definitely should be suspended for ‘conduct detrimental’ to the good of the team. A player would be.”

Meyer made it clear he wouldn’t be resigning from his post as the team’s head coach. Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a stern statement earlier this week, but offered no punishment for the head coach.