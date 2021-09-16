The Spun

Reports out of Jacksonville surrounding Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer aren’t very promising at the moment.

The Jaguars began the season on an ugly note, falling to the Houston Texans 37-21. Jacksonville’s rushing attack was non-existent, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions and Meyer and his staff looked out-matched.

There are concerning reports surrounding Meyer now coming out of Jacksonville this week. Those same reports suggest Jaguars players aren’t happy with the way Meyer coaches. Is there any substance to the reports? Dre’Mont Jones, a former Ohio State player, thinks so.

Jones, who now plays for the Denver Broncos, told reporters on Thursday that he’s not surprised that Jaguars players aren’t happy with Meyer.

Here’s a look at Jones’ answer in video form.

This is pretty surprising, and certainly doesn’t bode well for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A coach’s transition from college to the NFL is not easy. There’s a reason why it didn’t even work out for Nick Saban. Maybe Meyer is only built for college football.

It’s still too early to make any predictions about Meyer’s future. He’s just one game into his NFL coaching career. But it’s not off to a good start in Jacksonville, and it has the potential to get even uglier from here on out.

Meyer has an opportunity to bounce back this Sunday when the Jaguars play the Denver Broncos.

