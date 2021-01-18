Former Ohio State Player Joining Urban Meyer In Jacksonville

With so many former NFL players who once played for him and dozens of coaches who worked for him, Urban Meyer has an extensive list of candidates to fill out his staff.

The latest addition to Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville is a former Buckeyes player who once served on his staff. According to Eleven Warriors, Anthony Schlegel is joining the Buckeyes as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Schlegel played at Ohio State for several years, recording over 160 tackles over his final two years in Columbus. His strong play earned him a third-round selection in the 2006 NFL Draft.

But after two years in the NFL and two more years in the short-lived UFL, Schlegel called it a career. He joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2011 and retained his job when Urban Meyer arrived in 2012.

Schlegel’s tenure at Ohio State is perhaps best remembered for when he body-slammed a fan who ran onto the field in 2014.

In recent years, Schlegel has tried his hand at sports media. Last year he joined 97.1 The Fan to do the morning show with fellow Buckeyes alum Bobby Carpenter.

It was on that show where Schlegel made the announcement of his new job in Jacksonville this morning.

“You have the opportunity to work for someone you believe in and trust and understand their culture and what they want in an organization with Coach Meyer,” Schlegel said on Monday. “All gas, no brakes, let’s go.”

Not a bad way to start your NFL coaching career.

