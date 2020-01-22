Former Redskins Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has reportedly landed a new job.

Just a few months after being fired by the Redskins, Gruden is headed to the AFC. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Gruden as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Gruden reportedly interviewed for the job on Sunday. It didn’t take long for head coach Doug Marrone to zero-in on his top target.

Here’s the news from Rapoport.

The #Jaguars plan to hire former #Redskins coach Jay Gruden as their next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal isn’t done, but the Jaguars are close to adding a very talented OC with a great pedigree in the role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2020

The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after just one season. Jacksonville finished the 2019 campaigned with a 6-10 record and made it clear changes were coming to the coaching staff.

Gruden got his coaching start in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He took over the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011 and led the offense until he landed the Redskins job.

Gruden led the Redskins to the playoffs in just his second season with the team, but they never reached the postseason again. He finished his tenure in Washington with a 35-49-1 record.

Now he gets the chance to start over with a new organization.

Stay tuned for an official announcement from the Jaguars on their newest addition to the coaching staff.