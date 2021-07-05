Full Details Of Trevor Lawrence’s Rookie Contract Are Out

It took a lot of time and effort but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally did it. They signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to his rookie contract.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Lawrence has signed a four-year deal with the Jaguars that features the standard fifth-year option. The deal is worth $36.8 million with $24.1 million guaranteed.

Lawrence’s contract ensures that his bonus will be paid within 15 business days and has no offset language. The majority of the money for years two through four will be paid in roster bonuses, which he’ll earn simply by being on the roster three days after the mandatory camp reporting date.

As far as injuries go, the Jaguars have Lawrence covered as well. He will receive his roster bonus even if he starts a season on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

As a result, Trevor Lawrence will be in attendance when the Jaguars kick off training camp on July 27. Given that he’s already been getting the bulk of first-team reps in minicamps and offseason activities, he’ll be the starter in training camp.

Lawrence was the most hyped prospect since Andrew Luck coming out of Clemson. As a true freshman, he led the Tigers to a national title and never missed the College Football Playoff.

This past year he was a Heisman Trophy finalist after completing 69-percent of his passes for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns in just 10 games.

Now he’s gone from being one of the faces of college football to being the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

