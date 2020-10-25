NFL Analyst Sums Up The Gardner Minshew Situation

“Minshew Mania” swept through the nation in 2019, as rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew and his patented personality dazzled the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars were back on the map.

But in 2020, the magic of the mustache might be over.

Ahead of the Jaguars Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, reports emerged that the second-year quarterback might be headed to the bench.

The rumors swirling around Minshew prompted NFL analyst Mike Tanier to issue a fairly blunt comment on Twitter.

“Minshew was never as good as we pretended he was and also hasn’t played nearly bad enough to get benched by a bad team,” Tanier said.

Minshew was never as good as we pretended he was and also hasn't played nearly bad enough to get benched by a bad team. https://t.co/M0cWZ3FPyk — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) October 25, 2020

Tanier’s analysis comes after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jaguars could make the decision to bench Minshew on Sunday.

The end of Minshew Mania? #Jaguars could bench starting QB Gardner Minshew today if his struggles continue. My story: https://t.co/7VjIB1tQWe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

The latter part of Tanier’s comment is definitely fair. Although 2020 hasn’t been perfect for Minshew, the 24-year-old has already thrown for 11 touchdowns in Jacksonville’s first six games. He’s also racked up 1,682 yards on a 67.5 completion percentage. Still, the Jaguars are 1-5.

Jacksonville’s head coach Doug Marrone struggled to improve on a brutal 2018 season and finished last year with a 6-10 record. Minshew provided a glimmer of hope to an inexperienced roster but ultimately couldn’t turn the 2019 season around.

Without Minshew, veteran backup Mike Glennon seems poised to take the reins. Rookie gunslinger Jake Luton may also get a shot under center.

The Jaguars play the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if the Jaguars decide to make a change at quarterback.