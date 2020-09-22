Gardner Minshew Has Responded To Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Comment

On Thursday night, fans will see the Miami Dolphins face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the game kicks off, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had some trash talk for Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The duo has some of the best facial hair in the game, but Fitzpatrick questioned Minshew’s mustache.

“The mustaches versus the beard…I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides,” Fitzpatrick said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

Well, Minshew heard Fitzpatrick’s criticism and decided to fire back at the elder statesman.

“I’ll let mine speak for itself… but I’m gonna have respect for my elders. Especially when they’re much, much elder,” Minshew said.

After Ryan Fitzpatrick proclaimed beards are cooler than mustaches, Gardner Minshew responded: "I'll let mine speak for itself… but I'm gonna have respect for my elders. Especially when they're much, much elder." pic.twitter.com/vEC277ysCj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

Fitzpatrick and Minshew are two of the best personalities in the game and they’ll go head-to-head in the Week 3 opener in just two days.

The Dolphins are searching for their first win after dropping games to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars, meanwhile, opened the season with an impressive win over the Indianapolis Colts before dropping their second game of the season to the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville entered the 2020 season as the betting favorite to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, Minshew and the Jaguars can move to 2-1 on the season with a win.