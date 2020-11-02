Gardner Minshew Injury: Jaguars Have Likely Replacement At QB

After Gardner Minshew confirmed a nagging hand injury last week, Jaguars fans quickly started to panic about who their next quarterback would be. Over the course of their bye week, Jacksonville got the chance to figure out their major problem.

Earlier on Monday, it looks like the Jaguars finally have their answer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, rookie Jake Luton is expected to start next Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Drafted in the sixth round from Oregon State, the 24-year-old beat out veteran Mike Glennon for the job.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Luton will get the majority of starter snaps throughout this week of practice.

Luton wasn’t a shoe-in to take over Minshew’s spot. Long-time back-up Mike Glennon seemed to have a chance at taking over the starting role, if Doug Marrone didn’t think the rookie was ready. The 31-year-old journeyman has been on five teams in five years but remains on Jacksonville’s roster if needed.

While at Oregon State, Luton played in just 23 games, including 11 in his redshirt senior season. He sat out 2016 after transferring from Idaho.

As a Beaver, Luton threw for 5,227 yards and 42 touchdowns over the course of three years. Still, the young quarterback struggled to help improve a lackluster Oregon State team. In 2019, his last season in Corvallis, the team went 5-7.

The starting change comes at an interesting time for the Jaguars. Just a few weeks ago, before Minshew’s last start, Jacksonville contemplated benching the 24-year-old if his poor play continued. In seven games in 2020, Minshew threw for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns but looked more careless with five interceptions. Despite the struggles, the second-year quarterback seems partially redeemed for his poor play after the fractures in his hand were confirmed.

For now, Jacksonville will turn over the starting gig to a rookie.

The Jaguars play the Texans at 1 p.m ET on Sunday on CBS.