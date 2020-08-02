Another starting NFL quarterback has landed on his team’s COVID-19 list.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford had been put on the COVID-19 list. Stafford, 32, was reportedly feeling asymptomatic as of Saturday evening.

“Stafford was put on the list after results came back from the team’s third round of testing on Friday. Players are put on the list either if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus,” ESPN.com reported.

Stafford was the first starting NFL QB to land on the COVID-19 list, but he’s not the last. Another starter was placed on the list on Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that second-year starter Gardner Minshew has been placed on the list.

Minshew is one of several Jaguars players on the list. He is joined by RB Ryquell Armstead, TE Charles Jones, WR Michael Walker and S Andrew Wingard.

We have placed RB Ryquell Armstead, TE Charles Jones, QB Gardner Minshew II, WR Michael Walker and S Andrew Wingard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/OmVTi3HcJh — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 2, 2020

It’s unclear how long players will be out once placed on the list, according to NFL protocol. NFL teams are reporting to training camp and scheduled to begin practice soon.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.