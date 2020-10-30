Gardner Minshew Sends Hilarious Message To Fans After Injury

Gardner Minshew might be a little banged up heading into next weekend’s game against the Houston Texans, but the second-year quarterback wants his fans to know that he won’t let his injury slow him down.

On Thursday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Minshew got X-rays on his hand this week that revealed some fairly extensive damage. He’s currently dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

It’s incredible that Minshew has played through this injury. However, he hasn’t been nearly as efficient as he was during his rookie season. Last Sunday, Minshew completed just 52-percent of his passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

While there might be some concern about Minshew’s health moving forward, it’s apparently going to take a lot more than a thumb injury to hold him down.

Minshew shared a brief video clip from The Office that includes Steve Carrell’s character, Michael Scarn, saying “It’ll take a lot more than a bullet to the brain, lungs, heart, back and balls to kill Michael Scarn.”

Threat Level Midnight pic.twitter.com/5Hncm6msyn — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) October 30, 2020

As you’d expect, the majority of Minshew’s followers on Twitter liked this post.

Minshew might not be the flashiest quarterback in terms of his playing style, but he’s built quite the fan base over the past two seasons because of his charismatic personality.

Hopefully we’ll see Minshew on the field next Sunday when the Jaguars host the Texans.