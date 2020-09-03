Gardner Minshew Shares The Jaguars’ Mindset Entering Season

From the outside looking in, all signs point to Jacksonville tanking this year. Upon further review though, it sounds like the team is taking the right approach to the upcoming season.

Jacksonville recently released Leonard Fournette and traded away Yannick Ngakoue. The front office has parted ways with a handful of marquee players just over the past year alone.

Thankfully for Jaguars fans, Gardner Minshew survived the mass exodus this offseason. With another year under his belt, the Washington State product is hopeful the team can take that next step.

Even if the Jaguars don’t improve their win-loss record this fall, Minshew believes the team has the right mindset.

“The biggest thing I like about our team right now is how together we are,” Minshew told Judy Battista of NFL.com. “We do have a lot of young guys, but it’s a young core that’s kind of banding together. I don’t think we have a lot of selfish ambitions. I don’t think we have a lot of personal agendas.” Several stories came out last season about Jacksonville’s dysfunctional locker room. Hopefully the team has solved those problems.

The Jaguars have one of the youngest rosters in the league. That means there will be plenty of growing pains this season, but it could help their development moving forward.

One major storyline to watch this year for Jacksonville is how Minshew handles the starting quarterback job without much competition behind him.

Minshew finished his rookie season with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Minshew can build off his first-year success, the Jaguars might have themselves a franchise quarterback. It’d be a solid consolation prize in what could be a tough year for the team.

