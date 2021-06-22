George Kittle Shares Why Tim Tebow Wasn’t Invited To Tight End Summit

This week is the Tight End University summit in Nashville, Tennessee. While more than 50 tight ends will be present, Tim Tebow won’t be one of them.

Tebow is trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end after never playing the position before. The onetime first-round pick spent three seasons in the NFL as a quarterback from 2010-12.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle helped organize the Tight End U gathering, along with the recently retired Greg Olsen. In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, Kittle explained why Tebow was not invited.

Via 49ersWebZone:

“So, nothing against Tim Tebow, but I found it hard to invite — I wish nothing but the best for Tim Tebow, and I hope he has a fantastic season playing tight end — but it’s hard for me not to invite a backup tight end on, let’s say the New York Giants, as opposed to inviting a guy who just started playing the tight end position because we do have limited spots,” Kittle said. “I wish I could make it so every NFL tight end can come, [so] it’s accessible to everybody. But what we tried to do this year, we wanted to pay for everything for all the tight ends that come to kind of make it a special event for all tight ends.”

Tebow reportedly held his own at Jaguars minicamp this month, but still has a tough task ahead of him in order to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.

If he does, he just might secure himself an invite to the next Tight End University.

“If he’s on a roster this year, and he plays tight end, we would love to have him,” Olsen said, via Pro Football Talk. “We would love to work with him. Once he’s officially a tight end, we would love to work with him.”