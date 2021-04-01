Look: George Kittle’s April Fools Joke Is Going Viral

It’s April Fools Day meaning that teams and athletes have been having plenty of fun on social media today.

San Fransisco 49ers star George Kittle decided to celebrate the holiday with a joke of his own on Thursday. However, the organization’s fanbase probably wasn’t too pleased with the tight end’s most recent tweet.

Kittle decided to punk his Twitter followers by sharing an edited picture of him wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey. He added a caption that implied that he’d left the 49ers and switched teams.

“Next chapter… thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL,” Kittle wrote.

Next chapter… thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AlkXlRe3J9 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

Kittle’s execution of the prank was pretty solid, but given his standing with the 49ers, many fans didn’t take him seriously. The 27-year-old tight end just signed a massive five-year deal to stay in San Fransisco prior to the 2020 season so it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere soon.

That being said, the thought of Kittle on the new look Jaguars is tantalizing. In Jacksonville, the two-time Pro Bowler could link up with head coach Urban Meyer and whoever the team selects with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The thought of Kittle catching passes from projected top-pick Trevor Lawrence should excite football fans everywhere.

Alas, Kittle seems perfectly content to remain in San Fransisco after four strong seasons with the 49ers. In 53 career games, he’s racked up 3,579 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, becoming the 49ers most reliable pass-catcher. Kittle has already made two All-Pro teams and earned two Pro Bowl nods.

The star tight end missed half of the team’s 2020 season after breaking a bone in his foot, but should be ready to go next fall. He’ll try to help the 49ers bounce back from a disappointing 6-10 year that saw them finish last in the NFC West.

But, who knows? In a few years, George Kittle might just find himself suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars.